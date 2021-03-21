Video of Antoine Griezmann’s goal for Real Sociedad 0 Barcelona 1, for La Liga in Spain

This Saturday, Real Madrid was left with a very good victory away from Celta de Vigo. Then, this Sunday, Atlético de Madrid beat Deportivo Alavés.

As a result of these results, Barcelona came out onto the Anoeta field of play with the urgent goal of defeating Real Sociedad.

Is that, to continue counting on concrete chances to win the title in La Liga in Spain, Ronald Koeman’s team can no longer lose points.

But of course, those of San Sebastián are a very complex rival and that was noticeable in the first section of the game, when they had the most concrete chance of scoring.

Anyway, 37 minutes into the first half and when Barcelona made all the merits to open the scoring, Antoine Griezmann’s goal arrived.

Jordi Alba overflowed and sent a good cross that Ousmane Dembélé connected. However, the attacker could not score and the rebound was left to Griezmann, who did make it 1-0.