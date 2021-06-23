Video of Ana Cheri wows fans with a red micro swimsuit! | Instagram

The model, businesswoman and fitness coach Ana Cheri surprised at the same time that she captivated her fans wearing a cute little red swimsuit, all in one video!

This publication was made by the celebrity and social media star on her official Instagram account on April 30, 2020, where she mentioned that she was excited for the summer.

Ana Cheri I was wearing this tiny swimsuit In red, it barely covered both its lower and upper parts.

While she was in front of the mirror showing off her figure, the model moved her hips a little and walked a little so that her figure would shine even more than when she publishes a photo.

Ana Cheri’s swimsuit had some strips on the sides and only a small piece of fabric that covered its parts, as for the upper part it was covered a little because of her cell phone because she was recording herself.

Her publication has more than 800 thousand reproductions that you saw in the red hearts, in addition to 1,313 comments where her millions of followers affirmed that she was one of the most beautiful women they have seen.