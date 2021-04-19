Video of a thief who received what he deserved after robbery goes viral

They say out there that who acts badly, surely unpleasant things will await him in life because of something that many call “karma”, So the best thing is always to do well and work not only for your own benefit but also for the benefit of others.

On the subject, a video captured by a security camera placed on a street in the Palenque neighborhood, in Bogotá, Colombia, has caused a sensation on social networks, where you can see a group of thieves doing their thing.

In the video you can see one of the thieves inside a house and from the window, he throws various objects towards his accomplices, who are waiting for him on the street and are only responsible for putting things in a car to flee as soon as the robbery is over.

Everything seemed to be going well in the plan of these lovers of the alien; However, when wanting to escape, The apartment window could not bear the weight of the thief and ended up completely detaching from the wall, causing the man to fall and not only that, the heavy glass fell on him, causing him to lose consciousness immediately.

His accomplices immediately tried to revive him but when they saw that he did not wake up, they dragged him unconscious to the taxi that they allegedly had rented to escape as soon as possible.

– The morraco too?

– Yes, put it inside.

– pic.twitter.com/qIKa83cgmW – Dark Colombia (@ColombiaOscura) April 15, 2021

In the images recorded by a security camera, they have helped the police to investigate the case, as they show the bales of the taxi in which they tried to escape.

