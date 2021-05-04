Video of a Latina CIA officer sparks controversy and even mockery from right-wing groups



The CIA runs an inclusion campaign.

Photo: CIA Campaign / Courtesy

A new campaign by the Central Intelligence Agency (INC) highlights the diversity of its employees, but right-wing groups have launched criticism and ridicule.

One of the videos that people like Donald Trump Jr. to ensure that the “enemies” of the United States make fun of the country is the one that shows the daughter of migrants from Guayaquil, Ecuador.

“I am proud of myself”, says the officer, who says that her parents left their country, everything they knew, to seek a better life. “By effort I can say that I am a proud first-generation Latina and a CIA officer.”.

The agency shared the video on Twitter, which sparked aggressive criticism and comments.

“It’s me without apology. I want it to be you without apology, whoever you are. Whether you work in the #CIA or anywhere else in the world, “says the message. “Master your space. Mija, you are worth it ”.

The officer wears a black shirt with the phrase: “Mija, you’re worth it.”.

#WednesdayWisdom “I am unapologetically me. I want you to be unapologetically you, whoever you are. Whether you work at #CIA, or anywhere else in the world. Command your space. Mija, you are worth it. “ – CIA (@CIA) April 28, 2021

Critics point out that the CIA video sticks to the new “woke” culture of gender identity and racial and ethnic discourse.

Bryan Dean Wright, Former agency officer and follower of “America First”, he considered that the CIA had a mission and now follows the demand to “accommodate” and “fix” “emotional wounds” or advance a “personal agenda.”

“USA. it is less secure with the new CIA and dangerously more political “, I consider.

The CIA used to be about mission to country. (I speak from experience) Now it’s now about demanding – and getting – accommodation to fix an emotional wound or advance a personal agenda. America is less safe with this new CIA, and dangerously more political. https://t.co/bYiP1vK7rB – BDW (@BryanDeanWright) May 2, 2021

“Many people who pay no attention to the CIA and the state of security seem to think that this CIA video is the first time they promote, endorse and embrace the ‘woke’ ideology,” criticized Glenn Greenwald, author of Securing Democracy and co. -founder of The Intercept.

Lots of people who pay no attention to the CIA and the security state seem to think this CIA video is the first time they’ve promoted, endorsed and embraced woke ideology. They’ve been doing it for years. I wrote about back in 2015: https: //t.co/aSmz341cC7 – Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 3, 2021

Criticisms focus on the “woke” culture, denouncing the value of recognizing Latinos or representatives of any other minority as part of the most important and influential agencies in the country, even in key positions.

Latino activists have recognized diversity that the president Joe biden He has managed to impress his first-rate cabinet and employees at other levels, but conservative groups criticize that this is celebrated.

In the user reviews they do not expose how appealing to racial, ethnic or sexual orientation diversity affects the agency, instead of being an incentive for potential agents, as the recruitment campaign intends.