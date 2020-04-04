Video Noelia with seductive dance moves her hips in front of the mirror | Instagram

The singer and businesswoman Noelia once again delighted her followers by sharing in her account Instagram a attractive dance moving his hips While in front of the mirror, he undoubtedly left more than one breathless.

Noelia has shown us that passionate about dancing, reason why frequently he shares videos of her where he lets see the movement of his hips.

This time he wore a sensual outfit, a black leather jacket and boots of the same color with nothing underneath, which left very little to the imagination.

Today’s Selfie Video, My Song Swear Me, “the singer wrote in her post.

So far the video already exceeds the 9 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments from his followers where they continue to flatter his spectacular figure.

Beautiful as always when you move “,” It is a pleasure to see you Noelia “,” You dance very well, my love, I love you “, were some of the words that were written to her.

In addition to being a singer and businesswoman, she began as an actress having roles in projects that although they were small made it add to the many of his talents.

Noelia certainly knows how pamper your thousands of followers and keep them updated every day to see their content where they still boast their rear and of course their beautiful body on social networks.

Also, apart from sharing advertising for their own bars, restaurants and clothing, the Photos Y daring videos They are something that also distinguishes in his official Instagram account.

It is worth mentioning that Noelia promotes whenever she can in her publications and stories her website which your followers will be able to enter if they subscribe by finding exclusive content and his most provocative photographs and with little or no clothes, promising that he will have “more and more” of what he shares on his Instagram account.

