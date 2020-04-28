Video Noelia delights pupils of her fans with a single piece of lingerie | Instagram

The interpreter of “Give me a reason” Noelia is one of the great respites and reasons to stay safe this quarantine, because it delights with her clothing, this time wore one piece of lingerie while putting on makeup.

There are people who seek to make others fall in love with their image and there are those who do so without thinking, such is the case of Noelia who likes to use comfortable and daring clothes and as a result you probably have your followers in the palm of your hands.

Steadily the also model, businesswoman and actress It is in charge of raising the temperature of Internet users, as it exceeds each of its recent publications.

Noelia appears in her dressing table giving herself some touch-ups in her clean makeup what is striking in the video is what she is wearing.

she only wears skin-colored fishnet stockings which she can barely appreciate in addition to also wearing a thong, but this is a piece that also covers part of its attributes superior although it is a single piece causes the same effect.

To raise the temperature a little, the singer he wagged his hips a little which surely attracts even more attention and in the end, as usual, she threw a tender and flirtatious kiss to all the people who watch the video.

Although he did not post any description, apparently his followers were in charge of filling the comment box with compliments and emojis with emotion, fire, hearts and others of some roses that surely have them well deserved.

“Girl with a beautiful body, you have beautiful legs, baby,” “God bless you, beautiful queen,” “You are the best, the most beautiful, I admire and love you,” some of the comments the singer received.

