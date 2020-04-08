Video Noelia dancing teaches more in daring lingerie | Instagram

Noelia, singer, actress, model and businesswoman once again delighted her followers by sharing a video where he delights us with a attractive dance where does a daring lingerie leaving them wanting more.

The Puerto Rican singer has once again been the center of attention on social networks, as she continues to surprise her followers with her seductive steps.

Noelia has stolen the attention of thousands of people, because with that sensuality many have even repeated the hot video showing another of the many talents of the businesswoman.

This time it has left many with their mouths open, because the elegant singer has published a video on her official Instagram account where she delights her followers with a daring dance wearing a black lingerie and some sheer stockings leaving you wanting more.

My Song “In Love” Listen to it on Spotify, “she wrote in her post.

The attractive model took this opportunity to promote her great success Enamorada so that they go and listen to her, because she promises to be a hit to dance as she enjoys it while falling in love more and more.

The video that he shared with just a few hours of being published has more than 70 thousand reproductions and an endless number of comments where they mention the great pace it has in sales.

My beautiful Noelia you will always be Goddess of the rhythm “,” What a beautiful dance, what a beautiful hip as it moves it “, were some of the comments.

Noelia constantly conquers more and more people on social networks, especially the male public, by teaching her great physical charms.

At 40 years of age there is no doubt that retains a spectacular body with which she is capable of driving any man crazy and it cannot be denied that she is still one of the most ardent women in the middle of the show.

