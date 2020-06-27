Video Niurka Marcos receives cruel revenge from his son Emilio Osorio | Reform

It comes as no surprise that the beautiful Niurka Marcos is shining in Tiktok since its freshness and originality have always attracted young people and it was through this medium that the revenge of his son Emilio Osorio was made known.

The vedette had shared a video that she titled: stupid questions; In this video you could see Emilio watching his mom come home and ask her what if she had already arrived.

Upon questioning her son, the famous replied « no, I am a hologram. »

@ niurka.oficial Stupid questions …….. ￼ ♬ original sound – niurka.oficial

But revenge came very soon for the young man and it was the turn of the vedette to make a most obvious question.

@ niurka.oficial

♬ original sound – niurka.oficial

The dancer entered the room and found her son doing sit-ups and asked if he was exercising.

@ niurka.oficial

♬ original sound – niurka.oficial

When questioned, Emilio practiced revenge and replied that he was not, that he was trying measure oneself feet with hands.

Niurka usually shares beautiful moments with her family that seems to be a lot of fun and the talent comes from her veins, netizens love them.

