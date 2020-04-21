Ninel Conde filed a complaint with the Attorney General of Mexico City against his former Giovanni Medina, after he has denied seeing his son for almost two months.

According to Conde’s version, on March 12, the ex of the dancer arbitrarily took the 6-year-old little Emmanuel.

According to the actress, Medina’s action is due to the fact that she does not want to resume the love relationship.

“I had not made this decision because I always try to choose the path of peace, we have an agreement that was signed, but it was not enough to go to court for the Covid-19 and for certain private things.

“It really is a desperate situation because I do not know who believes, if a judge is created to determine that while the contingency is not going to let me have the child, as he told me, or if a doctor is created to know what is best for the child“Conde said in an interview.

The “Bombón Asesino” commented that he tried to recover his family, so he chose to return to Medina last year, however, it did not work, especially for the violence that she experienced as a woman.

“Gio, the liar Medina, your… smoke screen is over because Emmanuel is the one that matters, and we are in this again; I tried on all sides to reach an agreement, but unfortunately it was very noble when trying to recover a family that was already lost.

“I did it for my son, because I was the first to receive violence as a womanAt some point I will tell it to serve as an example for many who live the same, “he said.

Despite the intimidations received, the blackmail that Medina allegedly does to Conde that he has contacts in the Government to benefit him and even the crimes he is recently committing, according to Ninel’s lawyer, Alonso Beceiro, both seek a common good for the welfare of the minor.

“The idea always, in this type of matter, is to reconcile because the most affected is the least. Seek that those involved reach a mutual agreement so that the little one can live with his father, but also understand that, at this age, the mother figure is essential.

“We do not seek criminal sanctions for anyone, but rather an arrangement is reached so that the child benefits“Said the lawyer.

