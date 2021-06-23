Video: Nikola Vlašić’s goal in Croatia vs Scotland on matchday 3 of the European Championship

The Selection of Croatia and Scotland they closed the matchday 3 of Group D of Euro 2021, in a meeting of teams without victory that seek one of the tickets to the round of the second round of the competition.

The first goal of the match came from the side of the Croats, with a score from the footballer Nikola Vlašić who just 17 minutes into the run, beat the rival goalkeeper to place the score 1 goal by 0.

The CSKA Moscow midfielder in the Russian League, took advantage of an oversight from the bottom of Scotland, to finish off with an accurate left-footed shot and open the scoring at Hampden Park.

The Croatian National Team has never been able to beat Scotland, in five games they have played; 3 draws and 2 losses, none of these five games has had more than two touchdowns on the scoreboard.

