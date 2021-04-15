VIDEO: Nico López’s goal at FC Juárez vs Club Tigres del Clausura 2021

The Bravos de Juárez received a visit from the UANL Tigres in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, in the match corresponding to Day 5 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, where Nicolás “Diente” López scored the first goal of the game at minute 70.

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti’s Tigres have just lost to the Águilas del América, while Alfonso Sosa’s Braves defeated Atlético de San Luis, in a match that helped them “breathe” in the percentage.

After a first half where the Braves had the clearest opportunities, Nico “el Diente” López took the ball out of the area and, after leaving a couple of rivals on the road, took a tremendous shot that got into the angle .

