Video: Neymar showed his basketball skills and warned Stephen Curry

It is already known that Neymar Jr. has fun like few others. He usually puts the joy in every dressing room and in every training. His last act of entertainment was carried out at PSG’s morning practice, in which played basketball, one of the sports he likes the most – except football, of course. Uploaded a video of a half court triple which was reason enough to upload it to his Instagram account and tag Stephen Curry, your favorite player.

“Be careful stephenNeymar wrote in the post. Draymond Green, one of Curry’s teammates at Golden State, reacted with laughter to the post. “Ney” and Curry have exchanged their shirts on more than one occasion, and they admire each other.

The good atmosphere is definitely never lacking if Neymar is present. The Brazilian will look for a new title this Sunday with Paris-Saint Germain, which will not be an easy thing. It is the last day of Ligue 1, and not only must they beat Stade Brestois, but that hypothetical victory must be combined with a setback from Lille against Angers.