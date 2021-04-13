Video: Neymar delights the world with his training prior to the Champions League



“Ney” gave two assists in the first leg against Bayern Munich.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

“Ready for tomorrow“, Thus titled Neymar his last Instagram post– A video showing how he has fun playing football in training before the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich. The Brazilian boasted of turns, watermarks, taco passes, passes without seeing, feints, Y goals of all kinds.

In just eight hours, the video reached more than a million likes and almost three million views. The comments reveal the fascination to see a player in his maximum splendor, enjoying as always just before the most important game of the season.

Relive Neymar’s recital in the first leg

In the first leg, which PSG won 3-2, Neymar gave a recital of how to play football. Luxuriously and effectively, the attacker gave two assists, including a video game with his left foot.

He made a lethal duo with Mbappé to get a victory that was largely impossible to achieve in Germany. Thus, the Parisians arrive in excellent condition at the decisive game in which a ticket to the semifinals of the most important club tournament in the world is in dispute.