Rosalía surprises once again all her fans

April 02, 202010: 15 AM

Rosalía Vila Tobella better known as Rosalía is a 26-year-old Spanish singer and actress, who has become known throughout Latin America and part of Europe thanks to her talent.

Let’s remember that the artist has not had it easy, because to achieve her fame she had to go through quite uncomfortable and strong moments since it is not usual for women to interpret the reggaeton genre.

Recently, we have observed her Instagram profile a video that has impressed us a lot, because we can clearly see that Rosalía decided to change her look and she looks beautiful.

The artist has decided to cut her bangs straight, it covers her entire forehead in a perfect way, without a doubt Rosalía made a very good move with her new look.

Among the comments on the video we highlight: “All of them snatching, badly painting their hair, leaving us gaps for quarantine and you are perfect as always” and “Have you fallen too? Is this scary for me, rosi?”

