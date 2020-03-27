Natti Natasha surprised all her fans with these movements

Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista is a Dominican who ventured into the reggaeton world to make herself known, her experiment being a resounding success throughout Latin America.

As a curious fact about the artist, it is known that at the age of 8 she studied at the Santiago School of Fine Arts to receive singing lessons and thus professionalize her musical skills.

It is known why, as its beginnings were not what they expected, the artist decided to pursue industrial engineering studies to promote herself in another new career. It is still not certain that she has finished engineering studies. What will have happened?

We recently observed on a fanpage of Instagram a video of the singer Natti Natasha that has impacted everyone because we can clearly see how she dances in front of the mirror for all to see.

As expected, this video has hundreds of likes and thousands of compliments, because the artist’s body looks totally strong and toned is a tough one.

