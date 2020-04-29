Video Natti Natasha leaves breathless with daring dance | Instagram

Dominican reggaeton and Latin pop singer-songwriter Natti Natasha has once again surprised her more than 23 million followers in Instagram with a daring dance leaving more than one breathless.

Natti Natasha has shown on many occasions that He knows how to get attention of all its public.

It is currently one of the most influential dominican artists and with more popularity because apart from his beautiful voice he has a phenomenal body.

It has not come out, but I know it … #Palespejo @rkmykeny as I am not invited by the Remix you will see !! Love that song, “he wrote in his post.

Natasha is one of the artists currently most loved, within the urban genre and not only in your country but throughout the world.

With just one day of being published on his Instagram account, he has more than 700 thousand reproductions and thousands of comments from his followers.

How beautiful are my life “,” Hermosaa “,” We want the #Remix with Natti Nat “,” I look beautiful “, were some of the comments.

The Dominican reggaeton diva undoubtedly has a body that is obvious and takes great care of herself by regularly exercising so she presumes it whenever she can.

It is worth mentioning that the first presentations he made was in the church, which she attended as a child, where she had the opportunity to participate in different artistic activities that took place with the children’s group.

Being motivated by her musical abilities, her parents decided to enroll her in the School of Fine Arts in Santiago at 8 years old.

Of unexpected way and almost accidentally, one of Natti’s songs began to be heard in the studio, one of his songs in which he arrived Don Omar, who was impressed with his talent and that’s how they made the song of Duty love.

