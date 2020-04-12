The Dominican woman couldn’t take it anymore and we were surprised!

April 12, 2020 11:34 AM

The famous singer of “La gasoline” has been caught up in strong controversies with the singer Natti Natasha on more than one occasion because his friendship has resulted in the media being very attentive to what the singers do and stop doing.

And today we will talk about an event that left everyone with their mouths open because we can clearly see how Natti Natasha dances Daddy Yankee without fear.

The most surprising thing about this uncomfortable situation is that Daddy’s wife was on the damn God! Many of those present comment that Mireddys González’s face was not normal. She was upset!

The truth is that on several occasions Daddy Yankee has commented that his wife and Natti Natasha are good friends. Is this true? We are all waiting.

.