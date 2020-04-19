VIDEO Natalia Tellez holds fight on the Live program with famous driver | Instagram

A video shows that during a broadcast of a program on Telehit This became for a moment in a ring after an altercation will end up undermining the driver’s work Natalia Tellez, who fought with a driver after he criticized his performance

To the driver Natalia Tellez they destroyed it in the middle of the program after being told that “his job was rubbish”.

The altercation started between the driver and actor Kristoff Raczynski and the host of Televisa Natalia Tellez during a live show on Telehit.

The Russian-born Mexican-born actor, producer, and screenwriter of Polish origin, Kristoff Raczynski, is known for his direct and forceful opinions to express himself before the audience.

So in one of the broadcasts, one of its victims It was the host who at that time collaborated on the broadcast and later went to Televisa until today.

The host Natalia Tellez participated in one of the broadcasts of that channel after a contest that was held to find the star driver of the channel, Kristoff, was part of said jury.

This project was organized in 2009 and the winner on that occasion was Natalia Tellez, who managed to join the Today Today program and more recently Divine Net.

Before the triumph of Natalie, which almost cost you your stay in the program Kristoff issued his strong opinion against the driver who was completely criticized for his performance:

The strange thing is that you continue on Telehit Natalia. I am not against the fact that there are different people in the media, but yours is too strange, you made an effort to do something very strange “, he declared about a work that he presented about, apparently, the film director Stanley Kubrick.

Natalia silently listened to the argument of Kristoff who compared her with another participant and detracting from her work ended by saying:

I honestly didn’t like it at all, it seems to me like crap and it’s a shame that you’re here with us today, “he said without mercy.

Meanwhile after finishing the criticism of the driver, Tellez he pointed

I don’t know what you have against the strange ones, because I see you quite strange with that new ‘look’ and well, this program was dedicated to people who are open to new proposals, fun things, different things … I had 5 minutes and hopefully in your program I see a well-explained recommendation “, Tellez ended before the applause of the public.

