VIDEO: Nail salon uses live fish to decorate nails and nets explode

There is no doubt that lately manicure trends have reached unsuspected limits. From the classic seasonal decorations to celebrate the 4th of July, Halloween or Christmas, to exotic designs that can be as strange as the imagination allows. But this nail salon went beyond the limits by using live fish to adorn the nails and of course the nets burst.

In a video shared on the Instagram account of Nail Sunny salon, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it is possible to see how a small fish is encapsulated in a specially decorated acrylic nail to look like an aquarium.

The first images show the previous preparation to create the acrylic capsule, and how the natural nail is conditioned to insert this “miniature aquarium” into it. Later you can see how a small fish is taken out of a fish tank and placed inside the blue acrylic capsule, so small that the animal can hardly move and could hardly turn around.

The video was criticized by Instagram users who expressed how unpleasant it was to see that scene of animal abuse, but also by the animal protection organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Elisa Allen, director of PETA in the United Kingdom, declared to the English press: “Using animals as if they were nothing more than beauty accessories is sad and stupid. There is no excuse to uproot sensitive fish from their natural habitats and confine them in small artificial enclosures, much less in those that are attached to people’s fingernails ”.

This horrifying trend causes a stir on social media and animal rights activists

It’s not the first time this nail salon has featured such quirky and controversial nail designs. Already in 2018 he was harshly criticized for include live ants in your decorations with a technique similar to that shown with fish. And although in his Instagram posts he assures that neither the fish nor the ants were harmed to make the video, it is not unreasonable to think that some client will ask for this type of manicure to take home and show it off on a night out.