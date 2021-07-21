in NBA

Video: MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50 points in the Finals

Perfect match of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the most important game of his career. He led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory in Game 6 of the Finals to give Wisconsin’s first ring in 50 years. He finished the duel with 50 points (17 of 19 from the personal), 14 rebounds and 5 blocks. Tremendous. Here his plays of the historic night:

