The Banda MS premiered ‘Qué Damn’ with rapper Snoop Dogg, opening the door to the urban genre

The MS band premiered the song What a curse, with the American rapper Snoop dogg, with which they become the band that opens the door to the urban genre, so that more collaborations are made with musicians of that style.

“We feel fortunate to be the band that opens this door, it is a great pride that it has been at this time and with Banda MS. We know that the consequence will be that a very important space opens up for the band genre, “said the vocalist. Oswaldo Silvas.

The musician said that the most important thing for Banda MS is the scope that the Mexican regional will have.

“Band music is going to be heard in another culture, in another language and with people who never imagined that it existed, that is definitely a victory for the genre. We all have to be happy for the genre, although not for Banda MS in particular, but for everyone, “he added.

The musician explained that it was the rapper who proposed to record the song together, while the lyrics and music were in charge of the band, they recorded their part and sent it to Snoop Dogg, who made no changes and mentioned that they would do magic.

Imagine opening with this icon of the music of the hip hop, It is very important, it is not anything, we still do not like twenty, but the reality is that the MS Band achieved what in the genre of rap Mexican has not been able to reach, record a collaboration with Snoop Dogg, who was also the one who sought us out because he likes our music, something that left us with a square eye, ”Silvas said.

As for the video, he assured that “when the opportunity was given to record this duet, it was agreed that he would come to Mazatlán to record the video, unfortunately for this quarantine it could not be done and the song has to be released, so we made a video novelty that in our genre has never been done ”.

“The video that is going to be released and is animated, I liked it very well. At the moment, it is this, because we have the illusion, the hope and the plan to become the officer, with Snoop Dogg, in Mazatlán, ”he explained.

With information from Notimex