Video: movie spinning nudge ran for UFC KO of the year candidate



The Czech has two knockouts in the UFC.

Photo: Jeff Bottari / Getty Images

Jiri prochazka left in shock to the world of mixed martial arts this weekend. The fighter originally from the Czech Republic appeared at the UFC Vegas 25 main event and gave a spectacular display of power and resources in the Octagon: knocked out Dominick Reyes with a spinning elbow that ‘came out of nowhere’ and instantly put him to sleep.

Absurd knockout from Jiri Prochazka to finish it in the 2nd round # UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/kQZI6eQKBw – BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) May 2, 2021

For Jiri it was just his second fight in the biggest MMA company in the world. However, he came to Dana White’s empire precisely because of what he had done for other promotions. In the UFC he has made it clear that he is ready to contest for a championship.

His record in the discipline is 28-3-1, he has won 25 fights by knockout and has 12 consecutive victories. He is just 28 years old and the last time he lost a match was on December 31, 2015. He is about to turn 6 years undefeated.

Jiri prochazka not only did he apply to KO of the year, but also mentioned that he deserves a shot at the light heavyweight title against the Pole. Jan Błachowicz. ‘The Monster of the Czech Republic’ wants to continue to impress the UFC universe.