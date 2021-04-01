Video: mother bear paralyzes traffic as she struggles to cut her mischievous cubs on Connecticut asphalt

Parents everywhere are relating to this hilarious video of a mama bear struggling to guide her cubs safely across a busy Connecticut road. https://t.co/emOXqUOK2q – NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 31, 2021

A patient and concerned mother bear was caught in a curious video juggling and trying to convince her four mischievous cubs that they should stay on one side on a busy Connecticut highway.

The sequence has gone viral after being originally published on the Facebook page of the Department of Winchester Police, with an ad for Caution when driving, as the spring weather increases animal traffic.

Video taken on Sunday the 28th shows the bear trying several times to get the cubs safely through Rowley Street, which has a speed limit of 40 mph, as a police patrol blocks traffic and cars are accumulate. But when she crossed to one taking it in her mouth, others turned back or climbed trees.

Police thanked the motorists for being patient and keeping the bear family safe. “The trials and tribulations of all mothers. Poor mom! ” commented a reader, quoted by Pinal Central.

σ