The new version of ‘Color Esperanza’ features artists such as Rubén Blades, Thalía and Carlos Rivera, for the benefit of PAHO and its fight against the coronavirus

More than 30 Latin music artists have added their voices to that of Diego Torres in a new version of the song “Colour hope”Which is available starting this Monday, which will raise funds for the efforts of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) against the pandemic coronavirusorganizers reported.

“We did it with colleagues and friends. We have donated all rights. Something is coming that is going to be very good, ”said Torres on his Instagram account, who is a co-composer of“ Color Esperanza ”and the singer who in 2001 reached the first places of popularity in the Hispanic world.

All the net proceeds from the theme, which will be available in video and audio on all digital platforms starting this Monday, will go to PAHO, reported Alex Gallardo, president of Sony Music U.S. Latin, record company of all the artists involved.

The artists who have participated in the effort, launched by the non-profit organization Global Citizen, are: Diego towers, Ruben Blades, Camila, Camilo, Pedro Hood, Coti, Dilsinho, The Crayfish, Farruko, Fonseca, Kany Garcia, Leonel Garcia, Zone People, Leslie Grace, Nicky Jam, Lali, Ara Malikian, Dani Martín, Mau and Ricky, Prince Royce, Rauw Alejandro, Reik, River Rome, Carlos Rivera, Ivete Sangalo, ThaliaAngela Torres Manuel Turizo, Jorge Villamizar (Bacilli) and Carlos do you live.

The video, with a homemade tone, teaches the artists recording their parts of the song, which in advancements to which EFE had access, comes with new arrangements in several indigenous Latin American rhythms, in addition to interesting changes of rhythm. It is an even happier version than the original.

“The income generated by this new version of‘ Color Esperanza ’will allow PAHO to continue supporting our member countries during the pandemic, especially the most vulnerable communities,” said Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of PAHO.

“For a long time,‘ Color Esperanza ’has encouraged music lovers around the world. We are honored to join Global Citizen to premiere a new version of this classic with a cast of great stars of Latin music and at the same time stand in solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. Music gives us hope when we need it most, ”Gallardo said in a statement released by Sony.

“Global Citizen is proud to join forces with Sony Music Latin to recognize health workers worldwide and support PAHO’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We must continue to work together as a global community to address the current crisis and invest in the solutions necessary to stem another pandemic before it starts, ”said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

The organizers of the campaign, which also has the support of the main Spanish television companies, invited the public to support the initiative by downloading the audio, watching the video, and using the hashtags #streamforhope, #streamforesperanza or # Coloresperanza2020 in the social networks.

With information from EFE