Video: Modric and his electrifying clash with Piqué: “To crack now, eh …”

Gerard Piqué He was not ready to start at El Clásico due to physical discomfort that just afflicted him, hastened his recovery and Ronald Koeman he preferred to leave it on the bench. At the end of the duel he went to complain to the referee and found himself with Luka modric, when he went to the locker room.

“It’s terrifying, four minutes …”, Piqué reproached the referee Gil Manzano. He went down to the grass to assert his dissatisfaction with the additional time granted by the referee.

Luka to Gerard Piqué: "You're waiting to crack now, eh …" The Croatian ends up leaving after colliding with the Barça player

To prevent things from getting out of control, the party’s delegate, Mr. Carlos Naval, had to intervene and remove the culé defender from the site. Piqué replied: “I’m talking, I’m talking.”

Before making his claims, Piqué shook hands with several Madrid players who were leaving for the dressing room, but Modric already knew what the Blaugrana was going for. “You’re waiting to crack now, huh …”. Piqué was surprised and tells him that four minutes is too little.

“But how many do you want,” Luka Modric replied.

Later, in the arbitration report, Gil Manzano officialized a yellow card for Piqué. “(Player: Gerard Pique Bernabeu) He was cautioned for making technical observations after the match was over and inside the changing room tunnel.”

Koeman also claimed a penalty

The FC Barcelona coach did not leave the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium indifferent, he was upset and outraged by Gil Manzano’s decisions. He repeated several times that the play in which Mendy holds Braithwaite is a “very clear penalty.”

“Everyone has seen it. I do not understand a lineman who is ten meters away. The way Martin falls, it has to be fault. The referee may not see the play, but we have a VAR for situations like this. Better not talk anymore ”, the Dutch coach added.