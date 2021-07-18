Video: MMA fighter is KO standing leaning on the cage after powerful right hand

It happened at the mixed martial arts event, ACA 126, held this Friday in the city of Sochi (Russia).

After a lethal right hand, Russian fighter Hussein Kushagov defeated Brazilian Antonio Marcos knocking him unconscious. The defeated man was left standing just leaning on one side of the cage and had to be assisted by the referee and even by the winner.

Notice

Courtesy: @Grabaka_Hitman

With this technical knockout, the Russian achieves his second consecutive victory in the middleweight category, and the fourth of his last five fights, for a personal best of 15-6. Meanwhile, the result leaves the Curitiba native with a 16-7 record.

Advertisement