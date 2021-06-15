Video | Mixed Martial Arts Master “Destroy” Wing Chun Kung Fu Master in Seconds

A couple of seconds. That was the time that a teacher of mixed martial arts to defeat a self-styled expert in combat in combat. Tai Chi.

Wei Lei, is a 41-year-old man, who claimed to be the creator of the “Thunder style”. And he wanted to put it to the test.

His opponent was Xu Xiaodong (41 years old), an MMA teacher who literally destroyed Lei’s techniques in combat.

It all started when Xiaodong told Lei that his style “It would not be effective in real combat”. According to the Daily Mail, the Tai Chi master did not like those words at all, who decided to end the discussion through a fight inside a gym.

But Lei only ended up agreeing with Xiaodong, who sent him to the mat with a powerful combination of punches.

Video Courtesy: Linus Ji

