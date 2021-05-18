VIDEO: Miriam Castillo’s goal in the Chivas vs Atlas game in the semifinals of Liga MX Femenil

Guadalajara’s Chivas Rayadas will host the second leg in the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, receiving in the Akron Stadium the visit of the Rojinegras del Atlas.

The coach’s Rojiblancas Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía they want to access their second final in the contest; while the strategist’s academy squad Fernando Samayoa seeks to make history to lead the team to its first title match.

In the final part of the first half of Classic Tapatío Female, Las Chiverías has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the scoring of the offensive Miriam Castillo.

In the 46th minute, the Mexican offensive took advantage of the facilities of the Rojinegras saga after a free kick to the post and with a header, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Ana Paz for 1-0.

