Video: Mingueza defined with the jamb to discount in El Clásico

When the rain fell on Madrid and the White House was the broad dominator of the meeting, the discount of Oscar Mingueza in fraction 60 ‘to place the 2 – 1 on the scoreboard and the hope of the FC Barcelona grew up in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, of Real Madrid.

Jordi Alba overflowed as best he knows how to do it in the left lane and found men with the same shirt inside the area to find a receiver. He sent a poisoned center that Griezmann intelligently let through, and found Mingueza head-on.

The central defender finished unorthodox, but with enough power with his forehand to beat Courtois’ goal. A goal out of context that added an interesting complement to the final part of El Clásico in Spanish football, on matchday 30.

Karim Benzema scored 1 – 0 and Toni Kroos, with a free kick, billed the second for Madrid.