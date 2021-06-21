Video: Mikkel Damsgaard’s goal in the Russia vs Denmark of the Eurocup 2021

The Russian National Team and the draw Denmark, close the actions of the B Group in a duel corresponding to that of date 3 of Euro 2021, where both teams are looking for a ticket to the round of 16.

The first goal of the match came from the visitors’ side, with a score from the footballer Mikkel Damsgaard who just 37 minutes into the run, beat the rival goalkeeper to place the scoreboard 1 goal by 0.

The Sampdoria striker in Serie A took advantage of an oversight from the lower part of Russia, to shoot from outside the large area and with his right leg, to open the scoring at the Parken Stadium.

Russia comes out as a large favorite in this match by playing at home, in addition to having players like Aleksei Miranchuk and Artem Dzyuba, while Denmark lost its most important player to Eriksen.

