Video: Mike Tyson’s viral punch at a wrestling function



Tyson has repeatedly appeared on the All Elite Wrestling company.

Photo: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

The this year’s knockout maybe it won’t be in boxing but in wrestling. “The Baddest Man on the Planet” took care of it. Mike tyson reappeared at an event of the company of wrestling All Elite Wrestling and he did not leave without leaving his mark: knocked out Cash Wheleer at ringside, fighter who tried to attack him with a baseball bat, without any success.

A right hand was enough to leave the fighter almost unconscious, who was prostrated on the canvas.

. @ MikeTyson knocked him out 😳 (via @AEW) pic.twitter.com/7D9a1ZWDPa – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2021

Mike Tyson warned

Hours before the event, he warned on Twitter: If someone interferes in the fight, I will knock him out. Tyson was selected as protector of the main fight of the function of this April 14, which saw Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler face off against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

I’ll be at #AEWDynamite tonight on @TNTdrama as @ AEW’s Special Enforcer for @DaxFTR vs. Chris @IAmJericho to make sure that Inner Circle + MJF & Pinnacle don’t get involved in this match! I will knock someone out tonight if they interfere! Don’t miss @AEWonTNT Dynamite tonight! pic.twitter.com/xlVCw4mqlv – Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) April 14, 2021

After the denouement, the faction known as Inner Circle appointed Mike Tyson as Auxiliary Member. Tyson will likely continue to make sporadic appearances at the company and we will continue to marvel at his show.