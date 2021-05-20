Video: Miguel Herrera is already in Monterrey to be announced by Tigres UANL

Miguel Herrera is already in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, to be presented as the new technical director of the UANL Tigres for the Opening 2021 and upon arrival he left a few words before appearing before the feline board and finalizing details to sign his contract with the University.

With a fast step and without stopping a moment, Herrera made it clear that he has not yet closed his contract and it would be in the course of this morning when his arrival at the feline team closes.

“I’ll give you the lecture after a while, please. After a while with pleasure. I still have to close the contract, I have to talk to the people of Tigres to close this, it has not yet been fixed. ”, Commented Herrera.

El Piojo would be announced in the course of the morning on social networks, as it is ensured that the press conference of its presentation to the media would have to wait until tomorrow.

