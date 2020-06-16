Video Miguel Bosé is caught giving a man a tremendous kiss on the mouth | Instagram

It all happened in a bogota concert, without a doubt the fans of Miguel Bosé were shocked with the tremendous kiss that he gave to the Colombian singer-songwriter Manuel Medrano, who apparently did not stay with the desire.

In that concert that the Spanish singer offered in Bogotá closed with a flourish with something his fans were not expecting.

The kiss was captured by the thousands of fans present and international media, who did not hesitate to share it on social networks, thus awakening all the comments and a big scandal towards both singers.

Such a concert was already a few years ago, in 2017 to be specific and at that time there were certain rumors on social media that singer Medrano had a relationship but that it was nothing formal.

On the other hand, Miguel Bose has always been characterized by being very reserved regarding his personal life.

Thanks to his incredible voice and unequaled charisma, during his career he has sold more than thirty million copies around the world.

Bosé grew up in an environment rdedicated to art and cultureSince his parents were close friends of Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway, something that undoubtedly influenced him in what he is now.

Currently the singer has been in the middle of the eye of the storm due to its strong statements regarding the virus that has devastated most of the world.

Just like he managed to cause a huge uproar in Twitter after warning about dangers from the 5G network.

One of his other statements was that the Covid-19 pandemic is about a lie by governments.

Thus ensuring that the quarantine around the world was done with the objective of installing the new antennas 5G, which according to him, represent a real danger to the health of the entire population.