Video: Miguel Borja achieved an agonizing draw from Colombia to Argentina in the last play of the match



Borja entered the exchange and saved a very important point for Colombia.

Photo: Raul Arboleda / . / .

Colombia recovered from a 0-2 against Argentina and closed the day with a goal in the last minute that allows them to fight for fifth place that grants half a ticket to Qatar 2022. The coffee growers imposed conditions in the second half and did not stop fighting in search of equality, which came through a header from Miguel Borja.

Juan Foyth, an Argentine central defender, tried to come out with a dominated ball in the 94th minute. His breakthrough was short-lived.

Colombia recovered quickly and transferred the ball to Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, one of the best in the game, who raised a precise center that connected Borja. The forward of Junior de Barranquilla, intelligently, took advantage of the fact that Foyth was coming back to put the body on him and win the position.

SALVADOR GOAL FOR COLOMBIA! Miguel Borja scored with a header in 94 ‘to put the tie for the’ coffee growers’. ⚽ ⏱️ Colombia 🇨🇴 2-2 🇦🇷 Argentina #ClasificatoriasxMDeportes 🌎 pic.twitter.com/7qlshwsUjU – Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) June 9, 2021

Argentina had a dreamy first half. He was not intimidated by the 10,000 fans who attended the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium. At minute 2 ‘he opened the scoring with a header from Cristian Romero.

And after 2 minutes the scoreboard was opened! Cristian Romero scores for the ‘albiceleste’, thus making his debut with the goal for his national team. ⚽ ⏱️ Colombia 🇨🇴 0 – 1 🇦🇷 Argentina # ClassificatoryxMDeportes Watch it on Movistar Play ▶ https://t.co/0QaBBNQcVV pic.twitter.com/4WgEcerw5t – Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) June 8, 2021

Four minutes later, in the middle of a disorder in the Colombian defense, Leandro Paredes acted with more lucidity than the rest and finished a play with a great definition to put the 0-2.

Again goal ‘albiceleste’! Leandro Paredes marks the second for the Argentines and they surprise more than one in Colombia.⚽ ⏰Colombia 🇨🇴 0 – 2 🇦🇷 Argentina # ClassificatoryxMDeportes 🌎 Watch it on Movistar Play ▶ https://t.co/0QaBBNQcVV pic.twitter.com/1u5gpakJZa – Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) June 8, 2021

At minute 30 ′, Reinaldo Rueda admitted Luis Muriel for Jefferson Lerma. Forward by midfielder. Risky move that sent a message to its selected: we had to find the match. And Muriel took care of it, creating a lot of danger. He found his prize at minute 51 ′, from a penalty.

Luis Muriel discounted from the penalty spot for the locals and shortens the gap against Argentina. There is still a game! ⚽ ⏰ Colombia 🇨🇴 1 – 2 🇦🇷 Argentina # ClassificatoryxMSports 🌎 Watch it on Movistar Play ▶ https://t.co/0QaBBNQcVV pic.twitter.com/xiQYPogHml – Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) June 9, 2021

Colombia continued to pressure Argentina until they managed to execute the play in the last minute. Very valuable point for the Colombian team, due to the form and the context that preceded the final result. Coffee growers add 8 points after 6 rounds, equaling Uruguay in units.

Depending on the results of the pending matches (Paraguay vs Brazil, Chile vs Bolivia), Colombia could finish this double date in fifth place in the table, since it grants a ticket to the playoffs.

The “Tricolor” will debut in the Copa América this Sunday, June 13, against the Ecuadorian team.