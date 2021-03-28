VIDEO: Migrants in cages in Mexico, compare the AMLO government with Trump for this situation



VIDEO: AMLO’s government is compared to that of Trump for migrants in cages in Mexico

Photo: Video capture Mesoamerican Migrant Movement / Courtesy

The organization Mesoamerican Migrant Movement denounced that the Government of Mexico maintains crowded to migrants in one of the jails located in the municipality of Chiapa from Roe deer, in the state of Chiapas.

Even the media compared the actions of the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) with those of Donald Trump when he was president of the United States, they keep families and children included, in “cages”.

#AlertaUrgente: in the face of desperation due to overcrowding and the slowness of their processes, migrants riot in the provisional immigration prison “La Mosca” Cupapé 2, in the municipality of Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas @ IACHR @ONUDHmexico @ACNURamericas @hrw_espanol @ mbachelet pic.twitter.com/9RghRQtkVf – Mesoamerican Migrant Movement (@MMMesoamericano) March 26, 2021

Read also: 10 children are abandoned in Río Bravo, one is barely 2 years old

Through its social networks, the non-profit organization denounced that in the face of desperation due to the overcrowding and the slowness of the processes of the Migration’s national institute (INM) of Mexico, people rioted in the jail migratory provisional “La Mosca” Cupapé 2.

To demonstrate what is lived in the place they shared the images where dozens of people are seen in terms subhuman.

The broadcast of the video occurs hours after the Migration’s national institute announce that in the presence of authorities of the government from Guatemala and the three levels of administration of Mexico, the commissioner of said institute Francisco Garduño Yáñez, will present the groups for humanitarian rescue in the municipality of Tapachula, in Chiapas, in order to maintain a regular migration, with sanitary protocols.

In the presence of authorities from the Guatemalan government and the three levels of government in Mexico, the @INAMI_mx commissioner, @fgymexico presented the groups for humanitarian rescue in Tapachula, Chiapas, in order to maintain a regular migration, with sanitary protocols. pic.twitter.com/9oaqjjw3Gi – INM (@INAMI_mx) March 27, 2021

So far the Mexican authorities have not commented on the video in which people are crowded in the midst of the danger generated by these conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

You may also like:

VIDEO: Hanna Winds Tear Down Part of Trump’s Border Wall

VIDEO: Migrants cross border wall with ladder, question the one promoted by Trump

VIDEO: Woman runs to migrants when they enter the United States, ‘this is not your country’, she tells them

VIDEO: With camouflage clothing subject crosses border in Arizona

VIDEO: Narcos persecute people who cross the US-Mexico border