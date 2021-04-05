VIDEO: Michael Estrada’s goal at Club León vs Club Toluca in Liga MX

The Esmeraldas de León will seek to extend their streak of consecutive victories, in the present Closing tournament 2021 receiving the visit of the Red Devils of Toluca, in the match that closes the activity on matchday 13 of Liga MX.

The set of the Fiera that the Mexican coach directs Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz adds two wins in a row in the contest; while the Mexican team of Argentine strategist Hernán Cristante arrives with three games without knowing the victory.

In the final part of the first half at the León stadium, the choricera squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the forward’s score Michael Estrada.

THE DEVILS ALREADY WIN IT! #LaFieraxFOX Michael Estrada defined in a great way against Rodolfo Cota to put Toluca ahead on the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/X3PobIcpTd – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 5, 2021

In the 47th minute, the Ecuadorian attacker took advantage of the facilities of the Panzas Verdes saga and with a header, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Rodolfo Cota for 1-0.

Goal from @TolucaFC! Michael Steveen Estrada heads in at minute 47, @clubleonfc 0-1 @TolucaFC https://t.co/zQwPoo30dh pic.twitter.com/YfmulQKQ4b – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 5, 2021

