+ VIDEO | Miami residents under alert after waterspout sighting

June 30, 2021

Inhabitants of the city of Miami reported Tuesday afternoon the sighting of a funnel-shaped cloud, better known as a “waterspout” that moved from the coast of the city while Florida goes through periods of strong storms.

The rains not only worried state authorities, who issued a severe storm warning, but also locals who remain under stress before the rescue and debris removal efforts at Champlain Towers in the Surfiside area after the structural collapse occurred. this Thursday.

Alerted, they ask the Federal Government for the help of an additional rescue team to “comb” the debris in the area due to the possibility that weather conditions could further stretch Florida’s search and rescue resources.

“Intermittent bad weather has already caused temporary search delays. Heavy rains and lightning will be the main threats, “said Kevin Guthrie, a member of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, on Tuesday.

