Mhoni Vidente predicts that famous singer will lose his life

Mhoni Vidente has released its Uncensored predictions for this second part of the month of April and one of those that they would never want to hear is the news that the Mexican entertainment world will be dressed in mourning.

According to the famous seer, a famous Mexican singer will cease to exist and will join the statistics of the victims of the current fearsome evil that afflicts everyone and keeps him on health alert.

The Cuban shared that the famous person will contract coronavirus and it will get complicated in his lungs, which will be the cause of his departure.

I see a beloved Mexican singer who f @lece because of the lungs, because of that virus, he will be 78, 80 years old, that people, the Mexican people will hurt with their souls, Mhoni confessed.

He revealed that the coronavirus will plague the world of sports, entertainment, religion and that a President you will lose your life as a result of it.

Recently Mhoni Vidente surprised everyone by predicting that Lucifer I was watching the world today more than ever and after this, a look very similar to that of a painting of him was seen, full of evil in the sky, many agreeing with the Cuban.

The famous asks everyone to take good care of this virus and stay at home as it ensures it will continue to cause devastation in the countries.

