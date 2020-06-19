Video Mhoni Vidente ensures Mexican footballer will come out of the closet | Instagram

Mhoni Vidente has released more predictions and apparently has set his sights on the Mexican team, because it ensures that one of its members will come out of the closet and shout to the four winds that he is gay.

The famous shared on her channel Youtube a video where he assures that the famous soccer player will confess that he is very happy with his male partner.

But Mhoni went further and gave a huge clue, a brother of this player also plays for the Mexican National Team.

The Cuban has shared that June is the month of liberation and many famous people will finally come out of the closet to shout their love.

Exactly yesterday the famous singer Pablo Alborán used his Instagram with that intention.

Although he broke many hearts, Alborán told everyone to be h0m0sexual and that he revealed the news to be a little happier.

The famous stressed that he does not suffer from discrimination either at home or in his record company and has decided to shout it to all winds to feel better.

