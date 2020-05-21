This Wednesday there are 56 thousand 594 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 6 thousand 90 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Wednesday they add 56 thousand 594 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 12 thousand 85 are activewhile there is 6 thousand 90 dead by disease.

This Wednesday Mexico broke the record deaths daily for coronavirus, presenting 424 in the last 24 hours.

José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, explained that there are 31 thousand 866 suspected cases of coronaviruses and 105 thousand 129 people have given negative for disease.

Compared to May 19, this day there was an increase of 4.1 percent (2,248) in the number of new confirmed cases, add up to seven days that Mexico exceeds 2,000 infections.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 39 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 32 percent.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, commented that in the Valley of Mexico the curve begins to stabilize and will soon begin to decline.

On the other hand, Cancun (Quintana Roo), Culiacán (Sinaloa) and Tijuana (Baja California) present “a frankly downward trend” in their curves.

Reactivation of tourism in Mexico after the Sana Distancia Day

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, head of the General Directorate for Health Promotion, reported that companies in the tourism industry will have to take measures when resuming their activities.

Services of transport, Hotels and restaurants they will have to take actions like healthy distance, the use of protection and the sanitization of spaces in its reopens.

Mexico and no country can be in a state of permanent confinement. We have to find an appropriate balance (in the face of the pandemic), ”said Undersecretary López-Gatell.

Miguel Torruco Marqués, Secretary of Tourism, informed that the long weekends on holidays in order to benefit the tourist economy in Mexico.

In addition, he pointed out that a study indicates that tourists from Canada and the United States will visit Mexico once the restrictions by the COVID-19 are lifted because they will not have to travel more than four and a half hours, so our country will benefit .

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting places, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events of more than 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the coping with the Healthy Distance Day:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. Do not stay too long in front of the TV. Keep busy and look for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dance, among others).

