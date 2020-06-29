This Sunday they add 216 thousand 852 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 26 thousand 648 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Sunday that add 216 thousand 852 confirmed cases accumulated of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 25 thousand 558 are activewhile there is 26 thousand 648 dead due to illness.

On the last 24 hours They registered 4 thousand 050 new cases of COVID-19in addition to 267 deaths.

TResearch-CasesCOVID19-MX (2)

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, explained that there are 64,143 cases of coronavirus suspected and 275,120 people have tested negative for the disease.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 43 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 39 percent.

Compared to June 27, this day there was an increase of 1.9 percent in the number of new confirmed cases.

López-Gatell Ramírez, when presenting the percentage of change in the accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19, commented that in Mexico the pandemic has already “stabilized”, since the percentage of change has remained downward in recent days.

The Undersecretary of Health also showed an interactive graph made by Our World in Data, which shows the progression of the number of coronavirus cases over time.

When showing the animation, López-Gatell Ramírez highlighted that the curve in Mexico represents the results of the mitigation measures and how the curve was flattened, keeping the number of hospitalized patients below hospital capacity.

By displaying the death chart Due to coronavirus, the federal official regretted the epidemic of chronic diseases in the Mexican population, which is associated with the deaths that have occurred.

In Mexico, 18 states in orange

Hugo López-Gatell He recalled that for the week of June 29 to July 5, 18 states of the country will remain in the orange color of the epidemiological traffic light.

The Ministry of Health recommended implementing the following measures in the orange traffic light:

Hotels with 50 percent in its occupation and capacity in common areas.Restaurants and cafes with up to 50 percent occupancy.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops with 50 percent capacity and only by appointment.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 50 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 75 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers with 50 percent capacity, by appointment.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events of up to 500 localities with capacity of up to 25 percent.Malls with a capacity of 25 percent.Religious centers with 25 percent capacity.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

In addition, it is recommended to implement the following measures in the Red light:

Hotels with 25 percent occupation, no open common areas, and only service to people with essential activities.Restaurants and cafes only with take away service or at home.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops only home service with sanitary protocol.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 25 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 50 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers it is suggested that they suspend activities.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events It is recommended to suspend activities.Malls it is suggested to keep them closed.Religious centers it is suggested to keep activities suspended.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

He Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events over 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal times and Regular sleep. Not staying too long in front of the TV. Keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital