The Health Secretary unveiled this Wednesday they add 196 thousand 847 confirmed cases accumulated of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 24 thousand 36 are activewhile there is 24 thousand 324 dead due to illness.

On the last 24 hours They registered 5 thousand 437 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 947 deaths.

This day, Mexico was the second country with more confirmed deaths behind Brazil, which had 1,595 deaths; In third place is the United States, with 761 deaths.

José Luis Alomy, general manager of epidemiology, detailed that there are 62 thousand 475 suspected cases of coronavirus and 256 thousand 336 people have given negative for the disease.

Compared to June 23, this day there was a 2.8 percent increase in the number of new confirmed cases.

So far, 113,593 people have recovered from the disease caused by the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, accounting for 58 percent of confirmed cases.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 45 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 38 percent.

Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, called on the supermarkets to avoid imposing the measure to restrict the entry of older adults at certain times of the day, because “it causes an alteration in people’s lives unnecessarily” and does not decrease the risks of COVID-19 transmission.

Sahara dust cloud particles can increase mortality in people with chronic respiratory diseases

Hugo López-Gatell pointed out that the particles present in the dust cloud from the Sahara, which will affect in Mexico mainly the Yucatan Peninsula, can increase mortality in people with chronic respiratory diseases.

The federal official commented that breathable dust particles enter through the nose and mouth.

Given this, he recommended that people with chronic respiratory disease in the aforementioned region stay home, if possible with the windows closed.

In addition, he recommended keeping physical activity low, to avoid inhaling high concentrations of particles.

Finally, he clarified that the use of conventional mouthguards does not help protect the entrance of these particles to the respiratory tract.

There are 17 states at an orange traffic light

José Luis Alomía recalled that 17 states in the country remain orange for the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light from COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health recommended implementing the following measures in the orange traffic light:

Hotels with 50 percent in its occupation and capacity in common areas.Restaurants and cafes with up to 50 percent occupancy.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops with 50 percent capacity and only by appointment.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 50 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 75 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers with 50 percent capacity, by appointment.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events of up to 500 localities with capacity of up to 25 percent.Malls with a capacity of 25 percent.Religious centers with 25 percent capacity.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

In addition, it is recommended to implement the following measures in the Red light:

Hotels with 25 percent occupation, no open common areas, and only service to people with essential activities.Restaurants and cafes only with take away service or at home.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops only home service with sanitary protocol.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 25 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 50 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers it is suggested that they suspend activities.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events It is recommended to suspend activities.Malls it is suggested to keep them closed.Religious centers it is suggested to keep activities suspended.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

He Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events over 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. Do not stay too long in front of the TV. Keep busy and look for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dance, among others).

