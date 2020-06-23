Mexico was the country with the highest number of confirmed deaths in the world in the last 24 hours, above Brazil, which registered 748 deaths

The Health Secretary unveiled this Monday that add 185 thousand 122 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 23 thousand 155 are activewhile there is 22 thousand 584 dead due to illness.

On the last 24 hours They registered 4,577 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 759 deaths.

This Monday Mexico It was the country with the highest number of confirmed deaths in the world in the last 24 hours, above Brazil, which registered 748 deaths. Follow him United States, with 355, and the India, with 312.

TResearch-CasesCOVID19-MX (6)

José Luis Alomy, general manager of epidemiology, detailed that there are 57 thousand 281 suspected cases of coronavirus and 246 thousand 147 people have given negative for the disease.

Comunicado_Tecnico_Diario_COVID-19_2020.06.22

Compared to June 20, this day there was an increase of 2.5 percent in the number of new confirmed cases.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 44 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 38 percent.

Most of the people affected by COVID-19 are mens, with a percentage of 55 percent in terms of contagions and 66 percent in deaths. The comorbidities most common among people who die from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

In Mexico, 17 states at orange traffic lights

José Luis Alomy recalled that 17 states remain in the orange color of the traffic light of epidemiological risk by COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health recommended implementing the following measures in the orange traffic light:

Hotels with 50 percent in its occupation and capacity in common areas.Restaurants and cafes with up to 50 percent occupancy.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops with 50 percent capacity and only by appointment.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 50 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 75 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers with 50 percent capacity, by appointment.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events of up to 500 localities with capacity of up to 25 percent.Malls with a capacity of 25 percent.Religious centers with 25 percent capacity.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

In addition, it is recommended to implement the following measures in the Red light:

Hotels with 25 percent occupation, no open common areas, and only service to people with essential activities.Restaurants and cafes only with take away service or at home.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops only home service with sanitary protocol.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 25 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 50 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers it is suggested that they suspend activities.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events It is recommended to suspend activities.Malls it is suggested to keep them closed.Religious centers it is suggested to keep activities suspended.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

The Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events over 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and Regular sleep. Not staying too long in front of the TV. Keeping busy and looking for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dancing, among others).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital