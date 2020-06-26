This Thursday there are 202 thousand 951 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, while there are 25 thousand 060 deaths from the disease

The Health Secretary unveiled this Thursday that add 202 thousand 951 confirmed cases accumulated of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 25 thousand 529 are activewhile there is 25 thousand 060 dead due to illness.

On the last 24 hours They registered 6,104 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to 736 deaths.

José Luis Alomy, general manager of epidemiology, detailed that there are 63 thousand 583 suspected cases of coronavirus and 262 thousand 117 people have given negative for the disease.

Alomía Zegarra pointed out that the estimated epidemic curve reflects a downward trend in the number of infections; However, he said, this pattern could be seen notably in the coming weeks.

Compared to June 24, this day there was a 3.1 percent increase in the number of new confirmed cases.

So far, 116,862 people have recovered from the disease caused by the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, accounting for 57 percent of confirmed cases.

At the national level, the occupation of general hospitalization SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) is 45 percent, while that of ventilated beds is 37 percent.

Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reiterated that since February it was warned that Mexico should prepare for a long epidemic.

After presenting a video, the federal official commented that the duration of this pandemic is one beneficial consequence to reduce daily COVID-19 infections.

On the development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, commented that it is unlikely that it will be available for September of this year, because despite the multiple efforts to create it, it remains to prove its effectiveness and security.

He clarified that in Mexico there is no project to create a vaccine, but there are studies related to immunity to COVID-19.

Mobility will increase due to a change in risk lights

Ricardo Cortés, holder of the General Directorate for Health Promotion, commented that a increased mobility in Mexico in the coming weeks due to changes in the semaphore of epidemic risk for coronavirus.

The official warned that an increase in mobility without taking adequate measures to avoid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will cause contagion among the population.

In the last weeks, the states that have shown the greatest increase in their mobility are Zacatecas and Quintana RooThis last state remains red in the epidemiological traffic light.

There are 17 states at an orange traffic light

José Luis Alomía recalled that 17 states in the country remain orange for the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light from COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health recommended implementing the following measures in the orange traffic light:

Hotels with 50 percent in its occupation and capacity in common areas.Restaurants and cafes with up to 50 percent occupancy.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops with 50 percent capacity and only by appointment.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 50 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 75 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers with 50 percent capacity, by appointment.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events of up to 500 localities with capacity of up to 25 percent.Malls with a capacity of 25 percent.Religious centers with 25 percent capacity.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

In addition, it is recommended to implement the following measures in the Red light:

Hotels with 25 percent occupation, no open common areas, and only service to people with essential activities.Restaurants and cafes only with take away service or at home.Hairdressers, aesthetic and barbershops only home service with sanitary protocol.Parks, plazas and open public spaces with up to 25 percent capacity.Markets and supermarkets with 50 percent capacity and only one person per family.Gyms, pools, Sport centers, spa, and massage centers it is suggested that they suspend activities.Movie theaters, theaters, museums and cultural events It is recommended to suspend activities.Malls it is suggested to keep them closed.Religious centers it is suggested to keep activities suspended.Massive events and recreational centers it is suggested that they suspend their activities.Nightclubs, pubs and salons They should keep their activities suspended.Professional sports They can hold matches behind closed doors.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health recommends adopt the following measures to avoid the spread of respiratory diseases:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel. When coughing or sneezing, use the sneeze on the label, which involves covering your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or the inside corner of your arm Do not touch your face, nose, mouth and eyes with dirty hands Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects commonly used in: houses, offices, closed places, transport, meeting centers, etc. Stay at home when have respiratory ailments and see a doctor if any of the symptoms occurs (fever higher than 38 ° C, headache, sore throat, runny nose, etc.)

He Government of mexico recommends following the following measures Healthy Distance To prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Protection and care through domiciliary protection of older adults and other higher risk groups.Suspension of classes throughout the national education system. events over 100 people Temporarily suspend work activities that involve the mobilization of people in all sectors of society. basic measurements of prevention.

It also issued the following recommendations for the face confinement:

Remember that this is a temporary situation. Recognize that staying as long as possible at home is a good for others and for yourself. Design and maintain a routine that helps us have a certain sense of normality and control. Maintain meal schedules and regular sleep. Do not stay too long in front of the TV. Keep busy and look for manual activities that distract you (tasks, readings, puzzles, exercise, dance, among others).

