VIDEO: Mexican infuriates Karen at Taco Bell and everything turns into chaos



Discussion of woman and Mexican at Taco Bell.

Photo: Video Capture edwardlonshanks / Courtesy

A woman who was called on social networks Karen got into a fight with a man who, to say by the accent and the language with which he spoke, is from source Mexican. They both went from screaming to clashing their vehicles after the Hispanic intervened when the lady argued with him manager of a Taco Bell on Saint Antonio, Texas.

Taco Bell Karen gets car-karma-karrened pic.twitter.com/nLy97V2WwG – Marjorie Gaylor Queen (@Tim_Tweeted) May 19, 2021

It all started when the “Karen”Claimed the person in charge of the Taco Bell outside the place about a situation that had occurred inside the restaurant, it was then that the Mexican intervened in support of the food chain employee and recommended: “Tell him to go away, let it go. Get out of here ”.

Faced with this, the woman amount on anger and he threw an object at him and then went to the Mexican’s vehicle. The next thing was that the woman tried to attack the man through the car window, who preferred to accelerate and caused the woman to fall to the ground of the parking lot.

@edwardlonshanks #showdown #sanantonio #fyp シ # followme️ ♬ The Good, The Bad and the Ugly – Spaghetti Western Band

Then the woman reached him in her car and yards later the discussion He continued but this time he was put in front of him with the car so that he could not escape (here you can see the whole video).

According to the TikTok user who shared the video, the mess continued with the intervention of the police but so far they have not revealed the last video with the outcome of the confrontation between them “Karen” of Taco Bell from San Antonio and the Mexican.

