Video: Messi’s ugly Koeman in the midst of a storm for his future: has he sentenced him?

FC Barcelona will say goodbye to the 2020/21 season with a new Copa del Rey in their showcases, but without the jackpots. Neither the Champions nor the League will be his after the Celta endorsed them a final corrective that let glimpse the laziness of the Blaugrana club to play the last bullet.

When Messi finished the game he headed down to the dressing room, and on the way he ran into Ronald Koeman, who was greeting all his players. The captain didn’t even look up: Passed by the coach as trains pass by cows and he was unfazed.