Video: Messi’s free kick goal with which he surpassed a record he shared with Cristiano Ronaldo



It was Messi’s 73rd goal with the Argentine team.

Photo: Carl de Souza / . / .

Lionel messi leaves us speechless. Match by match the Argentine surprises us with genius beyond the reach of the rest. In its premiere in the Copa América 2020 left us one more proof: scored a goal from a free kick to overtake Argentina against Chile.

It was the 33rd minute when the captain of the Argentine team found a free kick in a very favorable position for his talent. Messi did not forgive, even when Claudio Bravo did everything in his power to prevent it.

The shot was a classic Messi: left foot on the barrier that little by little opened until it was inaccessible by the Chilean goalkeeper. An unusual work of art for most, but routine for a living soccer legend.

Gooooool golaaaaaaaaazo from Leo Messi! ⚽🔥 What planet did you come from, genius? Leo Messi and that’s all we are going to say. 😎 🇦🇷 1-0 🇨🇱 # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente 🔴 Live!

📺 TUDN and @univision

📲Follow it here 👉 https://t.co/p9gwk0NhDE pic.twitter.com/vRHnPxMHM4 – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 14, 2021

Messi scored his 57th goal from a free kick – adding club and national team -, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of active players with the most annotations of this type. Both were tied at 56 free-throw goals.

Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 now has the most free-kick goals (57) among active players, going past Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 (56). 🎯 #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/QcDA3rq30s – RouteOneFootball (@ Route1futbol) June 14, 2021

Also, it was the goal 73 by Lionel Messi with the national team. In addition to his 51 assists, the Argentine idol counts 124 participations in goals for Argentina after 151 games played. From another planet. Argentina, with a Messi in full condition, dreams of the Copa América that has been elusive since 1993.