Video: Messi lifted the Copa América: this was the most awaited moment for the Argentines

As soon as the main referee Esteban Ostojich whistled the end of the game, all the Argentines ran to look for him Lionel messi, the captain and idol of the new generation who plays in the Argentina Selection. After losing four finals with the Albiceleste, the popular clamor was to see the ’10’ with bright eyes.

Most of the boys who made up this 2021 Copa América champion squad grew up watching Messi reign in Europe with FC Barcelona. For many of them, he is even the idol to follow, an example of perseverance and improvement.

Maracanazo consummate! Argentina is the CHAMPION of the Copa América 2021! Messi's first OFFICIAL title with the senior team

They made a “pineapple” with him, Leo’s band defended and ran for 90 minutes the attacks of Neymar and company. For this reason, at the end of the game they threw him into the sky of Rio de Janeiro, the one that tonight was whistled in blue and white in the middle of a Maracanazo Albiceleste.

This photo does not need a title…

And then it was time for the hug between two friends, former teammates and on the night of this July 10, they were rivals for the glory of America, Messi and Neymar.

Friendship above all! Neymar congratulates and hugs Lionel Messi

However, the most anticipated moment of the night was to see Lionel Messi lift the Copa América as the brand new captain of the Argentine National Team. And shouting: “Give him champion, give him champion, give him champion…” an unforgettable party began.

All this, thanks to an unforgettable definition by Ángel Di María at minute 22.

