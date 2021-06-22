Video: Messi left two opponents sitting with one of his special dribbles

This Monday Lionel messi He further entered the history of Argentine soccer by equaling Javier Mascherano’s record for the most games played for the national team. He reached 147 games in the 1-0 victory against Paraguay and the number ’10’ left glimpses of his undeniable quality.

He was inspired, it was a real headache for the Guarani. Especially in the first part he changed roles with ‘Papu’ Gómez and with Agüero and Di María in the attack.

Messi fell to the right and two Albirroja defenders went to look for him. He dispatched the first one with an inward cut and saw it pass by and then Santiago Arzamendia arrived to suffer a ‘spout’ from the Rosario star. They were two luxuries in one, the kind that lift fans from their seats, but the Copa América is not open to the public.

#America Cup 🏆 Kindness return! After his luxury, Arzamendia received a spout, nothing less than Lionel Messi 🔟 🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Paraguay 🇵🇾 # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/rdc2TvTPRW – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 22, 2021

He was also very close to scoring his second free-kick goal of the tournament, but his shot went wide. There was a whole network in the play of the direct free kick and Messi tried to score for goalkeeper Anthony Silva’s post.

#America Cup 🏆 Another one! Lionel Messi always stalks with the ball still 🎯 🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Paraguay 🇵🇾 # VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/2CUaFjX7Nh – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 22, 2021

He played 90 minutes, gave 34 precise passes (83%), had two shots between the three sticks, touched the ball 73 times, won 12 games, lost five, dribbled 5/8 times and had two recoveries.

