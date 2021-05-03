Video: Messi free kick goal lifted Barcelona off the canvas



It was Messi’s 50th free-kick goal for Barcelona.

Photo: Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored a goal from a free kick in the victory of Barcelona over Valencia (2-3) that allows the Catalans to continue dreaming of winning La Liga, and therefore, the double. The Argentine took a shoe so well placed that he hit the ball off the post before entering the goal.

Lionel Messi scores his 50th free-kick for Barcelona 🤯 @brfootball (via @ESbeINSPORTS) pic.twitter.com/EuoFXNThAw – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2021

A left-handed one of those that no matter how much the barrier jumps there is no option. It is a goal that very few can make. It is within the reach of Messi, who has accustomed us to wonders like this. He scored it at minute 69 ′, to extend the advantage of the Blaugrana club.

MESSIII WHAT A GOAL 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com / aqkIq0aMHu – TM (@TotalLeoMessi) May 2, 2021

Another brand for Messi

Messi reached 50 goals from a direct free kick with the Barcelona Football Club. An extraordinary figure that leads him to average 2.9 – let’s say three – direct free kick goals per season. Considering the complexity of a goal with these characteristics, we are facing an impressive milestone.

Fifty. Free Kick. Goals. 5️⃣0️⃣ #Messi pic.twitter.com/IAULRxoB6Z – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 2, 2021

The free-kick goal completed another double in Lionel Messi’s career. And this led him to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in the table of European scorers seeking the Golden Boot. However, it will be difficult if he wants to pass the leader, Robert Lewandowski.

This is the top 3 of European scorers in 2021:

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 36 goals. Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona): 28 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus): 27 goals.

European Golden Shoe standings: 1️⃣ Robert Lewandowski – 36 goals

2️⃣ Lionel Messi – 28 goals

3️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo – 27 goals pic.twitter.com/l6Eqg3Zssm – Goal (@goal) May 2, 2021

Barcelona (74 points) complied and put pressure on Real Madrid – with whom they equalize in points – and Atlético de Madrid (76 points). Four rounds remain to determine the La Liga champion. The next final will probably decide the fate of those led by Ronald Koeman: they go against Atleti. And there will be Messi, with his eyes on the goal.